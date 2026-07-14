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ajlr's avatar
ajlr
Jul 14

It just increasingly feels like the Democrats learned absolutely zero lessons from the 2020 Presidential primary. The new “should we have open borders” will be “do you want Israel to exist?” And then 70% of the country will be sitting there wondering what this has to do with them.

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David C. Baker's avatar
David C. Baker
Jul 14

My roots are center right, and while I have more right than left in me, I'm politically homeless. One of my kids--more progressive than I am—demanded to know who I voted for in the last election. I said neither of these two fuckers. Please, please, please. Let's just have a center [anything] without corruption and with silent leadership so that I don't have to wake up every day and wonder WTF just happened while I was asleep. Trump is not the end of the world. It might be the end of the R party, but life will go on. I think one of our biggest challenges as a country is that we have too much time and money to do stupid shit instead of focusing on what matters. I don't WANT a war or an economic catastrophe, but those kinds of things clear your thinking and sort out the wheat from the chaff. I grew up in Guatemala w/o running water or electricity or plumbing. I'm a US citizen and grateful for it. This is still an amazing country, with serious issues. And those issues are led by both parties. Let's start being reasonable people, okay?

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