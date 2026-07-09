UPDATE: Platner has suspended his campaign, but in his announcement, blamed “large forces [who] were working against [him] personally” for the various allegations against him, saying “the things that have been claimed did not happen … it’s not real.”

I view this announcement as being somewhat bearish for Democrats. Many voters will remain highly loyal to Platner; he certainly has a lot of charisma, and if they believe the allegations against him are part of a vast conspiracy, they might not vote for his replacement.

Personally, I find the allegations against Platner highly credible, and I think he and his campaign have consistently struggled with the truth. There’s very little that I find reliable about Platner or his backstory.

However, among the many risks of investing your political capital in sketchy people is that they’ll burn their bridges on their way out. Platner is trying to save face. His ostensible justification for leaving the race — that he’ll be denied access to tools like voter data and “all of the things that any campaign needs on the basic level simply to function” — is ironic given how little faith he has in the Democratic establishment and how much he fashions himself as the leader of a people-powered movement.

Democrats will have until 5 p.m. on July 27 to name Platner’s replacement.

This newsletter was originally published early Wednesday afternoon before Planter dropped out. It consists of 20 takes about the process for replacing Platner and how much leverage he might or might not have. Everything after this gray box is preserved verbatim from the original column posted earlier today. Our philosophy at Silver Bulletin is to reveal our thinking in real time as a sort of “time capsule” rather than make post-facto changes to stories, and most of it should remain highly relevant in considering the aftermath of all of this. -Nate Silver