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Anon.
Jul 6

Thrilled for the country that he’s out of the race. Nazi tattoos should be nowhere near the levers of power.

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Dan's avatar
Dan
Jul 6

Okay I’m here ready to eat my hat. I commented last time saying there’s no way he drops out so why even write about the possibility, and now it sure seems feasible.

My bad, sir. I missed lunch.

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