Silver Bulletin

Silver Bulletin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Daquino's avatar
Tony Daquino
Jul 3

I'm 78 and thus remember our 200th Birthday in 1976 very well when I was 28. The overall tone of the country was radically different then, and not because all was perfect.

Nixon had resigned in disgrace just two years earlier, and the US final exit from Vietnam had ended with the debacle of helicopters pulling the last troops off our Embassy roof just one year earlier.

AND YET almost everyone was joyous, with celebrations in every city and state.

Not so today. I blame both the MSM AND our education system, who emphasize every fault of America while minimizing all of the ENORMOUS positives of our great country.

Reply
Share
27 replies
Johnathan Reale's avatar
Johnathan Reale
Jul 3

I can’t do much to change the median or mode, but BY GOD I will do what I can to change the mean. (And that’s with full acknowledgment of our failings. Even with those failings, our potential is IMMENSE.)

Reply
Share
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nate Silver · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture