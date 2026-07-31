Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Trump Approval Tracker
🟩 Models & Forecasts
Politics
AI+
Soccer Ratings
Sports
On the Edge
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
How popular is Donald Trump?
Silver Bulletin approval ratings for President Trump — and all presidents since Truman.
Jul 31
•
Nate Silver
and
Eli McKown-Dawson
2,141
321
576
Who’s ahead on the generic congressional ballot?
Our constantly-updating tracker of polls for the most important indicator in the race for Congress.
Jul 31
•
Nate Silver
and
Eli McKown-Dawson
445
43
88
How popular is the Iran War?
Silver Bulletin approval ratings for the ongoing conflict.
Jul 31
•
Nate Silver
and
Eli McKown-Dawson
700
44
158
Goodbye, Iowa. Hello, Michigan. Which Democratic primaries will matter most in 2028?
South Carolina will vote first, which could help moderates. But Michigan and Virginia may hold the real power.
Jul 29
•
Nate Silver
163
56
5
What is agency — and how can you get more of it?
My interview with Cate Hall about her new book, "You Can Just Do Things."
Jul 25
•
Nate Silver
232
11
19
The DSA sweet spot: highly educated, downwardly mobile
Education and economic security are usually correlated. But where the relationship breaks down is fertile territory for the new left.
Jul 21
•
Nate Silver
469
119
49
PELE International Football Rankings ⚽
What happens when you blend 150+ years of soccer history with player market values into a brand-new model? Rankings, ratings and match projections for…
Jul 19
•
Nate Silver
and
Joseph George
230
53
18
2026 World Cup: Spain vs. Argentina prediction
Who will win the 2026 World Cup? Odds for all 48 teams and 104 matches, powered by 100,000 simulations from PELE, Silver Bulletin's new soccer model.
Jul 18
•
Nate Silver
and
Joseph George
494
104
60
The World Cup champion will be one of the greatest teams ever
Spain is chasing a historic streak. Argentina is chasing back-to-back titles. Whoever wins Sunday will join the highest tier in international soccer…
Jul 18
•
Joseph George
and
Nate Silver
76
8
6
Can the establishment stop Abdul El-Sayed?
Haley Stevens has rebounded since Mallory McMorrow dropped out. But polls of both the Michigan primary and the general election don't tell a consistent…
Jul 16
•
Eli McKown-Dawson
212
71
10
12 questions for the center-left
The center-left offers an alternative to both the left and the Democratic “establishment.” But it’s losing influence — and struggling to define itself.
Jul 14
•
Nate Silver
461
159
34
How popular is Elon Musk?
Silver Bulletin favorability ratings for the world's richest man.
Jul 14
•
Nate Silver
and
Eli McKown-Dawson
374
70
78
© 2026 Nate Silver
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts