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How popular is Donald Trump?
Silver Bulletin approval ratings for President Trump — and all presidents since Truman.
  Nate Silver and Eli McKown-Dawson
Who’s ahead on the generic congressional ballot?
Our constantly-updating tracker of polls for the most important indicator in the race for Congress.
  Nate Silver and Eli McKown-Dawson
How popular is the Iran War?
Silver Bulletin approval ratings for the ongoing conflict.
  Nate Silver and Eli McKown-Dawson
Goodbye, Iowa. Hello, Michigan. Which Democratic primaries will matter most in 2028?
South Carolina will vote first, which could help moderates. But Michigan and Virginia may hold the real power.
  Nate Silver
What is agency — and how can you get more of it?
My interview with Cate Hall about her new book, "You Can Just Do Things."
  Nate Silver
The DSA sweet spot: highly educated, downwardly mobile
Education and economic security are usually correlated. But where the relationship breaks down is fertile territory for the new left.
  Nate Silver
PELE International Football Rankings ⚽
What happens when you blend 150+ years of soccer history with player market values into a brand-new model? Rankings, ratings and match projections for…
  Nate Silver and Joseph George
2026 World Cup: Spain vs. Argentina prediction
Who will win the 2026 World Cup? Odds for all 48 teams and 104 matches, powered by 100,000 simulations from PELE, Silver Bulletin's new soccer model.
  Nate Silver and Joseph George
The World Cup champion will be one of the greatest teams ever
Spain is chasing a historic streak. Argentina is chasing back-to-back titles. Whoever wins Sunday will join the highest tier in international soccer…
  Joseph George and Nate Silver
Can the establishment stop Abdul El-Sayed?
Haley Stevens has rebounded since Mallory McMorrow dropped out. But polls of both the Michigan primary and the general election don't tell a consistent…
  Eli McKown-Dawson
12 questions for the center-left
The center-left offers an alternative to both the left and the Democratic “establishment.” But it’s losing influence — and struggling to define itself.
  Nate Silver
How popular is Elon Musk?
Silver Bulletin favorability ratings for the world's richest man.
  Nate Silver and Eli McKown-Dawson
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