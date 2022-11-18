What we cover

If you put Silver Bulletin into a machine-learning algorithm, I’d imagine it would say our content falls into roughly four clusters:

Why it helps if you subscribe

Silver Bulletin launched paid subscriptions in September 2023. Paid subscribers get complete access to all articles (approximately ~1x paid feature per week), models (updated ~daily) and archives and lock in current pricing indefinitely.

However, free subscriptions are also much very appreciated! Here’s my quick pitch to you:

As I’ve learned, email newsletters — and particularly this one — have very high open rates. Empirically, people who signed up for Silver Bulletin have found most of the content useful and engaging. Newsletters are a slow burn compared to other ways of distributing content, relying more on referrals and word-of-mouth and with a longer shelf life. Email opens are a key driver of this, especially if you’re also sharing the posts you find most useful. We try really hard to make every email we send you from Silver Bulletin worth opening. The medium-term outlook for Twitter/X and other social media platforms is unstable, so subscribing is the easiest way to stay in touch.

Sections

We break our posts into two main sections: Politics and Sports. If you’d like to opt out of receiving emails about either topic, visit your Silver Bulletin account page to edit your notification preferences. You can find the account page here or at the following URL: https://www.natesilver.net/account. If a post doesn’t fit neatly into either category, it gets sent out to all subscribers.

For all inquires

silverbulletin.media@gmail.com or find someone who knows me.

Freelance stories

We occasionally publish (and pay for) freelance stories; email me at the address above if you have a pitch. We’re looking for stories in the core Silver Bulletin wheelhouse that provide perspective or subject-matter expertise that our staff lacks. We do not reply to all pitches but we appreciate your submissions.

As of June 2025, we’ve established a standard freelance rate for first-time contributors of $700 for a medium-length article (1500-2000 words). We will pay more for stories that require extensive original research or reporting. Expect stories to go through an edit process. We will pay a kill fee of 50 percent if there’s extensive good-faith back-and-forth editing (determined at our discretion) but we don’t wind up publishing.

Customer service

Email silver.bulletin.customer.service@gmail.com. We are a small business, meaning some things won’t get handled immediately. But we very much appreciate your patronage and know the subscription process can sometimes be confusing at Substack.