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Keith Jackson's avatar
Keith Jackson
Apr 11, 2025

As a mildly color-blind person, this chart is hard to read! I've been hoping you'd fix up the Donald Trump tracker, because it has similar problems. Several times a week someone new likes my comment over there asking for improvements. Please get some help from an expert to fix these two charts!

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Josh's avatar
Josh
Apr 11, 2025

Crazy that we live in a world where where tracking the favorability of a businessperson as if he/she were a politician is a real thing.

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