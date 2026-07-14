🕒 The latest on Musk’s favorability rating Updated July 15, 2026 Over that time, the number of polls asking about Musk has decreased dramatically. As a result, we’ll be updating this average less frequently going forward. Instead of updating every day, we’ll only publish an update when a new Musk poll is released. That might change if Musk re-enters politics in a serious way. -EMD, 7/15/26 See also: Generic congressional ballot dashboard , Donald Trump approval rating dashboard , and Iran War support dashboard .

This the landing page for the Silver Bulletin average of Elon Musk’s favorability polls, tracking him back to the start of 2024. We’ll regularly update this average as new polls come in. This page is designed to be viewed on the web rather than in our email client or in the Substack app.

Click here for more information on how the average works. The Silver Bulletin average weights more reliable polls more heavily — you can find our latest pollster ratings here. Our process for calculating Musk’s favorability ratings is similar to that for calculating President Trump’s approval ratings, although we use slightly more conservative settings as Musk is polled less often than Trump.

The topline: So, just how popular is Elon Musk?

Our default version of the ratings reflects a combination of all polls, whether conducted among adults, registered voters or likely voters. If a pollster releases multiple versions of the same survey, we use the all-adult version of the poll before the registered voter version.

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The polls: What do the surveys say?

You can see all the numbers for each poll that feeds into our average below. You can also click here to download all the Musk favorability numbers — and some additional details not shown in the chart below — for every Musk favorability poll in our database.

This is a free feature, but it requires work to update and maintain. We very much appreciate your support via paid or free subscriptions.