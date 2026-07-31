🕒 The latest on Trump’s approval rating Updated July 31, 2026 After rebounding slightly earlier in the month, Donald Trump’s net approval rating has now hit a new second term low of -20.6. His disapproval rating is dangerously close to breaking 60 percent, while just 21 percent of Americans strongly approve of the job he’s doing. At this point in Trump’s first term, his net approval rating was 9.3 points higher at -11.3. In fact, Trump’s net approval rating is now lower than at any point in his first term. Back then, he bottomed out at -19 after January 6th. -EMD, 7/30/26 See also: Generic congressional ballot dashboard and Iran War support dashboard .

This is the landing page for Silver Bulletin presidential approval ratings. We’ll regularly update the charts below as new polls about Donald Trump’s approval rating come in. This page is designed to be viewed on the web rather than in our email client or in the Substack app.

Click here for more information on how the average works. The Silver Bulletin average weights more reliable polls heavily — you can find our latest pollster ratings here.

The topline: So, just how popular is Trump?

Our default average reflects a combination of all polls, whether conducted among adults, registered voters or likely voters. If a pollster releases multiple versions of the same survey, we use the all-adult version of the poll before the registered voter version. This is because all Americans have a say in how popular the president is — whether or not they vote.

The polls: What do the surveys say?

Each poll gets an “influence” score based on its pollster rating, its sample size, its recency, and how often a pollster is publishing numbers. Sometimes, surveys with mediocre pollster ratings have more weight in the model just because they were conducted very recently or polled more people.

Inevitably, there’s a lot of disagreement from survey to survey, not just because of statistical variation but because pollsters have long had trouble pegging down Trump’s popularity. By clicking on the “adjusted results” tab, you can see how the “house effects” adjustment that corrects for these predictable differences works in our model. You can also click here to download every Trump approval poll in our database — including some additional details not shown in the chart below.

The issues: What do Americans think of Trump’s policies?

Pollsters don’t just ask about Trump’s overall job approval, they also ask about how well he’s dealing with different issues. We’re tracking how the public feels about Trump’s handling of four topics: the economy, immigration, trade and tariffs, and the cost of living.

The deep dive

We also have a few features we’re reserving for paying subscribers:

How do Trump’s approval ratings compare to every past president since Truman?

How many voters strongly approve or disapprove of Trump?

What are Trump’s numbers in only polls of adults or only polls of likely and registered voters?

You can find all of that, plus downloadable data on every president’s approval rating every day since 1945, down below.