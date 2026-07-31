🕒 The latest on the generic ballot Updated July 31, 2026 Democrats have lost some of their lead on the generic congressional ballot. After it peaked at D +7.1 in early June, it dropped down to D +5.9. But after a string of excellent polls over the past week, Democrats are back up to D +6.4. Here’s a sampling of the latest releases: The Argument/Verasight: D +8

Emerson: D +11

Fox News: D +7

Clarity: D +10

Quinnipiac: D +7 If these kinds of numbers continue, Democrats should be back where they were in June in no time. -EMD, 7/30/26 See also: Trump approval rating dashboard and Iran War support dashboard .

This is the landing page for Silver Bulletin’s 2026 generic congressional ballot polling average. We’ll regularly update the charts below as new generic ballot polls come in, and eventually, this average will feed into our 2026 midterm forecast model. This page is designed to be viewed on the web rather than in our email client or in the Substack app.

Click here for more information on how the average works. The Silver Bulletin average weights more reliable polls more heavily — you can find our latest pollster ratings here.

Who is favored to win the House in 2026?

Our default average reflects a combination of all polls, whether conducted among adults, registered voters or likely voters. If a pollster releases multiple versions of the same survey, we use the likely voter version before the registered voter version. That’s because for this average, we’re interested in people who plan on voting in 2026.

Every generic ballot poll in our database

Each poll gets an “influence” score based on its pollster rating, its sample size, its recency, and how often a pollster is publishing numbers. You can find that in the table below. Sometimes, surveys with mediocre pollster ratings have more weight in the model just because they were conducted very recently or polled more people.

Inevitably, there’s a lot of disagreement from survey to survey, not just because of statistical variation, but because some polling firms consistently lean toward Democrats or Republicans. By clicking on the “adjusted results” tab, you can see how the “house effects” adjustment that corrects for these predictable differences works in our model. You can also click here to download every generic ballot poll in our database — including some additional details not shown in the chart below.

State benchmarks and every generic ballot poll since 1994

We also have two cool features we’re reserving for paying subscribers:

Benchmarks in each state. Which party would we expect to be ahead in, say, Georgia or Michigan or Ohio, given the current generic ballot?

And generic ballot averages going back to 1994.

You can find all of that, plus downloadable generic ballot data for the past 30 years, below.