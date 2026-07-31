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Bradley Kaplan's avatar
Bradley Kaplan
Mar 25

The “unless you’re a MAGA voter” stuck out to me. As a Jew and human I’d like the Iranian regime to be overthrown and depowered, as an environmentalist I’m glad the price of oil is up (basically a less effective carbon tax and prompts alternative energy growth, though don’t love the Russian advantage angle, and I know this war is not a long term strategy), and as a Democrat I’m glad it will probably help Dems in the midterms (though unfortunately probably because people don’t agree with me on the first 2 points)

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
Mar 25Edited

Thank you for providing this.

Just one minor suggestion: the graph might be read slightly more intuitively if you make the x-axis at 50% darker or bolder, similar to the 50% line on the Trump Approval graphs.

[Edit: appears to be fixed now; double thanks!]

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