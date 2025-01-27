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Jasmine Miller's avatar
Jasmine Miller
Jan 27, 2025

Call it what it was Nate. Not a “hand gesture”, a nazi salute.

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M Reed's avatar
M Reed
Jan 27, 2025Edited

A lot of the people who are trying to downplay expectations about AI are more aware that people give them credit for. Some of us actually built the damn things, but the people who pried them away from us don't understand that they aren't what they think they are.

They have potential, yes. They will be tools that in a dozen years will be everywhere.

But they won't be what you were promised. Because much of what you think of as improvement is faked.

And it's easy to fake things.

Those math skills? They don't come from the model, they come from inserted functions inside the model that are run.

Don't believe me, look up Pickle Functions and read about how they are connected to AI, and how some of them *pull from other sites* to make the magic happens.

The logic pull downs are mostly generated by a separate AI model then run through filters to make sure that the Start and Ends are right.

But behind the curtain is traditional automation techniques making AI look good.

The same goes for those 'magic discoveries' and 'AI Built Chips'. They are mostly using a local AI component to interact and try a whole range of possibilities that a person puts forward, and it basically just slams the buttons like a hyperactive teenager until the automation and the person see something that looks promising. Then they wind it back and move forward to confirm.

But most of the time, those results are thrown out.

Just like AI generated code. Most AI generated code it garbage. Past boilerplate text that has been generated by just about everyone else online and simple loops, it gets *wacky* with fake functions, lazy coding, added vulnerabilities, and a 15% success case on the best model, but with the failures being unusable to work from.

The problem is, most of the people who can explain this are pretty damn annoying human beings. Like, 'got themselves fired by calling a CEO a idiot and a Liar in an all hands' level of annoying. They get technical, they call you a idiot, they are insulting.

But they are right.

And improving AI is a LOGARITHMIC problem. It's not X+X, it's X^X, and we're starting to run out of resources to process. Deepseek managed to shave down the X a bit through clever optimization / training against GPT / removal of legacy inputs / removal of toxic scraped data (censorship actually helped China with that one), but it's just pushing back the problem.

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