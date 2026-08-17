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Rachel's avatar
Rachel
7hEdited

With all due respect to Nate and Jasmine I think they are overthinking why people hate data centers - it’s a fairly direct answer. People hate data centers because they are a tangible manifestation of a technology that is expected to take away their jobs and lifestyle, mess with their societal place and sense of self, and uglify their neighborhoods and the natural world, all while providing little obvious benefit to the regular person and the tantalizing prospects of all the weird elites they hate the most becoming brains in a jar who lord over them forever.

PS - I wrote this very quickly in a doctor’s waiting room so I went back and corrected typos. If anything isn’t expressed absolutely perfectly, please forgive me. I think the greater point gets across.

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A Bowman's avatar
A Bowman
7h

One aspect I think you missed, at least in my area of Northeastern PA. Before the data center boom, there was a warehouse boom. The argument in favor of warehouses was the same one being used for data centers now: it will infuse the area with jobs and tax revenue. However, we have seen that, with warehouses, the cons can outnumber the pros. They're ugly monstrosities that eat up farmland and create a ton of truck traffic. The trucks clog and beat up the roads and can lead to terrible, fatal accidents. People here had already had enough with warehouses, to the point that some areas already had moratoriums on them. Then, data centers — which honestly LOOK A LOT LIKE WAREHOUSES — started trying to come into the area with the promise of jobs and revenue. People here were like: Nope. Seen this before, and we're not having it.

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