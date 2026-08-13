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Prediction markets aren't magic

My chat with Galen Druke on Wisconsin, models, polls and prediction markets.
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Nate Silver
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This wasn’t intended as a full newsletter today, as we’re recovering from some very long nights in getting FLIPR ready. But I wound up with a little bit of a longer take on prediction markets, as you…

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