This wasn’t intended as a full newsletter today, as we’re recovering from some very long nights in getting FLIPR ready. But I wound up with a little bit of a longer take on prediction markets, as you…
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Prediction markets aren't magic
My chat with Galen Druke on Wisconsin, models, polls and prediction markets.
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Politics
Silver Bulletin's coverage of politics and elections.Silver Bulletin's coverage of politics and elections.
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