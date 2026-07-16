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David Binyamin's avatar
David Binyamin
Jul 16

If a thoughtful observer made a list of all the most important issues, problems, crises, facing the US, Israel-Palestine would come in about 18th. Granting everybody on all sides their bitter angst, it still comes in 18th. So why do idiotic Democrats always end up running on signifying rather than substantive issues? Once in a blue moon, the new senator from Michigan can vote for or against military aid for Israel. Great. Now about all those other 17 issues? Democrats need to get our feet on the ground, and push back against signifying divisions. Israel-Palestine is not the only one. Until Democrats learn to project a holistic vision of this country, on this continent, with this diverse population, they will remain the sclerotic losers they have become.

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ajlr's avatar
ajlr
Jul 16

Michigan does have the largest Arab American vote in the country, but it also has a large moderate Jewish vote outside of Detroit. Those voters are traditional Democrats but I think many would crawl over glass to vote for Mike Rodgers against El Sayed. Feels like this race is going to be really tough no matter the outcome because it alienates parts of the Dem base no matter what.

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