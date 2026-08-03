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BS's avatar
BS
13h

Do we think maybe Nate’s favorite part of being on his own Substack is he can say/write the word “fuck”?

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kwerboom
14h

If a person thinks "the Democrats are too far to the left" or buys that shallow line from the mainstream corporate media, they were never going to vote for any Democrat anyway, aren't a swing voter, and aren't worth the Democrats bending over backwards to try and court at the expense of demoralizing the liberal/socialist base of the party.

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