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Derek Tank's avatar
Derek Tank
6h

>while one of the most moderate Democrats in the House, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, easily advanced to the general election in Washington’s 3rd district.

Worth mentioning that Washington state doesn’t have a conventional party primary. Instead, we have a nonpartisan top-two primary which, like California, pits every candidate, regardless of party affiliation, against each other, making the general election a runoff between the top two vote getters. There’s some debate about this, but I think this almost certainly helps moderate incumbents stave off more radical challengers from their own party.

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Ethan K's avatar
Ethan K
7h

re: "if El-Sayed takes tonight’s results as a signal that he needs to be more conciliatory between now and November."

his semi-victory speech seems to be a positive sign toward this:

“However we might feel about the campaign we’ve just come through, I want you to understand that it pales in comparison to the cynicism, in comparison to the corporatism, in comparison to the lies that Mike Rogers and Donald Trump are going to tell,” El-Sayed said. “However much we might disagree with our democratic opponent, there is so much more that unites us than divides us. Tomorrow, we begin to mend fences,” he said. “Whatever happens tonight, we have a responsibility to assure that we unite to make sure that Mike Rogers never sees the inside of the U.S. Senate."

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