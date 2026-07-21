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NYCsaneperson's avatar
NYCsaneperson
Jul 21

I think this is absolutely spot on and has huge implications for the Democratic Party.

I also think another powerful element driving DSA support is the wild amount of money in big coastal cities like NYC, LA, Boston, San Francisco, etc. The PERCEPTION of being "downwardly mobile" and/or economically insecure even among relatively high earning households should not be overlooked.

Take a hypothetical married couple with 1 or 2 kids living in my solidly Commie Corridor brownstone Brooklyn neighborhood. Lets say you have a NYC public school teach with a masters and 8 or 9 years of experience making around $100K and a not-for-profit executive with 10-12 years of experience making around $140K. That household is not rich, but they certainly aren't poor and really aren't middle class either. In fact they're earning fully 3X what the median Brooklyn household earns and are likely in the top 20% of households in the borough. Forget about what they are earning compared to an actual middle class household in Wisconsin or whatever.

And yet at $240K a year they likely can't afford more than a 1BR apartment in Ft. Greene. Factor in the cost of childcare and they likely feel like they are barely scraping by. Forget about taking the kiddies to Europe or buying a weekend home. And they see 20 something kids in finance renting $5,000 a month apartments.

They're prime Millennials who did everything right...they were high achieving teenagers, went to great colleges, got masters degrees, colored inside the lines their entire lives, they play by all the rules. They're attuned to every sort of fashionable well educated cultural virtue signaling. They bring their NPR totes to shop at the farmers market (happily paying a 20% premium), still wear COVID masks on the subway and seem to genuinely enjoy composting. That at least in my corner of Brooklyn is the typical DSA voter.

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R&K Ueltschy's avatar
R&K Ueltschy
Jul 21

Journalism is another frequent job for this cohort. It’s one reason for the high number of “things are so bad” stories.

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