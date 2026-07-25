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Matt C's avatar
Matt C
8d

“I’m not actually sure that agency is super helpful when it comes to discriminating, at a basic level, between the different things you could choose to do with your life…”

While I found this to be a very enlightening and thought-provoking discussion, much in the way “On the Edge” intrigued and fascinated me, I think you are still faced with the above-quoted major limitation and how it greatly limits the relevance of a discussion of agency.

OTE did a great job explaining the very real presence and impact of Riverians in the world, but it also showed that their worldview is often completely bonkers. Not irrelevant, not without occasional value to society, but often a bizarre, unhealthy and generally not helpful impact for society in general.

I mean - you good, smart, interesting people - being a semi-professional poker player is a bizarre and indefensible life (it’s a free country, not my business to judge, etc) on any objective level. What a strange way to waste talent and time. (again, have fun etc, but come on).

If being an agentic person means engaging in these kinds of pursuits, I think you might want to write the next book on “The Other Side of Agency.” Some people should clearly not get better at being agentic.

And that’s all that matters - what you do with your initiative, talent, proactivity - not just being agentic in general. Of course - hard to make judgments like that about what is meaningful and societally useful, but it seems like a good exercise to try to get better at making those judgments.

I will read the book before I pontificate any further. And thanks for this truly high-quality conversation. But that part about “discriminating” is worthy of much more consideration.

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Anthony Taylor's avatar
Anthony Taylor
7d

I enjoyed this piece, and a couple of things caught my attention on a second read.

The whole piece rests on survivorship bias. Hall's case for "you can just do things" comes from her own path: quit law, become #1 female poker player, quit that too, recover from addiction, build a second career. Silver's path has a similar shape. People who follow agency's advice, walk away from stable tracks, bet on themselves, and land somewhere worse tend to stay out of the spotlight. We are hearing from a selected sample and treating it as a general theory for living.

Second point: the word "agency" shifts meaning throughout the conversation, which makes it hard to pin down. In one breath it means the capacity to notice options, in another the courage to act on them, in another good decision-making with the outcomes included. A claim like "addiction is the opposite of agency" or "rationalists have high agency" can shift meaning mid-argument, and a claim that keeps shifting becomes hard to argue with. That is a different thing from being correct.

The revealed-preference exchange offers a clear example. Silver raises a real challenge: if a person keeps doing X, X may be the preference that behavior reveals. Hall's answer, that we are a parliament of sub-selves rather than one unified agent, has psychological interest, and it also renders the original claim hard to test. Any behavior that contradicts what someone says they want turns into evidence of a different sub-self at work. That reads as a convenient escape hatch rather than an argument.

One smaller point: Silver draws a line between sports betting and slot machines, calling the second "another question," and treats the principle behind that line as self-evident. The distinction reads like an intuition dressed up as a conclusion.

The underlying advice can still hold value. The case built around it does a lot of work that the conversation skips over.

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